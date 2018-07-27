Papa John's taps Kirtley to replace Schnatter as chair

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) lead independent director Olivia Kirtley has been named the new board chair, replacing resigned founder John Schnatter.

That vote was unanimous, the company says; Schnatter remains on the board.

Kirtley is a CPA who's been the lead independent director since 2017; she's a former CFO and former senior manager at a predecessor to the Ernst & Young firm.

The company also says it will engage with shareholders on a search for new independent directors to join the board.