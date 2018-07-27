ISS joins Glass Lewis against Rite Aid/Albertsons deal

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has come out against Rite Aid's (NYSE:RAD) $24B acquisition by Albertsons.

ISS joins Glass Lewis in opposing the deal, which is set for an August shareholder vote.

And it's objecting for largely the same reason: price. Rite Aid shareholders get roughly 29% of the new company, but it's difficult to value that stake in a private company like Albertsons.

Glass Lewis sees the deal as a merger of equals, with very little premium for Rite Aid investors; ISS assumes Rite Aid is coming at a discount.

A Rite Aid spokesperson tells CNBC the company disagreed strongly with the recommendation. An Albertsons spokeswoman said Glass Lewis "reached the wrong conclusion."