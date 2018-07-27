Lions Gate chief sees 59% pay cut

In Lions Gate Entertainment's (LGF.A, LGF.B) proxy statement for a Sept. 11 shareholder meeting, the company notes that CEO Jon Feltheimer saw a 59% pay cut last year.

Total compensation dropped to $14.4M from fiscal 2017's $35.3M. Feltheimer's base salary stuck at $1.5M, and there was an additional bonus of $3M, but stock awards declined to zero from $5.4M; option awards dropped to $2.74M from $16.3M; and non-equity incentive plan compensation fell to $7M from $12M.

Other named execs saw pay cuts as well: Vice Chairman Michael Burns received total comp of $8.97M, down from $26.94M; CFO James Barge got $6M, down from $10.79M; and COO Brian Goldsmith received $2.84M, down from $4.05M.

Former co-COO Steven Beeks, conversely, received $5.39M, up from $2.49M. And former General Counsel Wayne Levin got $4.67M, up from $3.03M.