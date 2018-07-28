Walmart aims for Middle America with streaming service

There's more details out on the planning by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to launch a streaming service.

The project is expected to get a green light by upper management by late summer or early fall, sources tip The Wall Street Journal.

Veteran TX exec Mark Greenberg is working with Walmart on the new streaming service, which would be separate from the company's Vudu business.

Programming is expected to be aimed at Walmart's core shoppers away from the coasts and outside large cities. It's not clear to what extent Walmart will delve into producing its own original content for the service.

The key issue could come down to pricing. Walmart is expected to offer the service at price points lower than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon Prime as it targets a different demographic.