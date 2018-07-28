All bets on: MGM and GVC to partner

Significant news is breaking out of the U.K. that could impact the casino sector.

Sky News reports that GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) is finalizing a long-term joint venture with MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to take advantage of the legalization of sports betting in many U.S. states. A formal announcement could arrive as early as Monday.

The 50-50 JV will see GVC's technology platforms integrate with MGM's stable of U.S. casinos. Both companies are expected to kick in $100K to get the ball rolling.

The GVC-MGM partnership follows the acquisition of Paddy Power Betfair of FanDuel. There's a feeling in the sector that more partnerships/acquisitions could be on the way.

GVC's portfolio includes Ladbrokes, bwin, Sportingbet, gamebookers, partypoker, partycasino, Foxy Bingo, Foxy Casino, Gioco Digitale and CasinoClub.

