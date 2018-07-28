UK lawmakers: Hold tech firms liable for fake news

Tech firms (and particularly social media) should be held liable for "harmful and misleading" material spread on their platforms, UK lawmakers say, and should pay a levy to enable regulation.

"Companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) made it easy for developers to scrape user data and to deploy it in other campaigns without their knowledge or consent," says media committee chairman Damian Collins. "They must be made responsible, and liable, for the way in which harmful and misleading content is shared on their sites."

That's part of an interim committee report that leaked early, which suggested that standards for online firms could be modeled after existing ones for television and radio.

The full report is due in the fall.

