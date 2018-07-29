Credit Suisse Announces Closure of 5 ETNs

Credit Suisse AG (NYSE:CS) announced plans last week to 'accelerate' 5 exchange-traded notes on August 15, 2018.

Investors holding the notes on that date will receive "an amount equal to the closing indicative value of the respective ETNs on the accelerated valuation date of August 10, 2018.

The 5 impacted notes are VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Medium Term ETNs due December 4, 2030 (NASDAQ:TVIZ), VelocityShares VIX Medium Term ETNs due December 4, 2030 (NASDAQ:VIIZ), Credit Suisse X-Links WTI Crude Oil Index ETNs due February 8, 2036 (NYSEARCA:OIIL), AxelaTrader 3x Long Brent Crude Oil ETNs due September 14, 2037 (NYSEARCA:UBRT) and AxelaTrader 3x Inverse Brent Crude Oil ETNs due September 14, 2037 (NYSEARCA:DBRT)

The largest of the notes - UBRT and DBRT - have around $25M each in AUM while the other 3 notes have less than $7M in AUM apiece