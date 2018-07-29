Trade war prompts BMW to raise SUV prices

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is raising prices on its U.S.-made X5 and X6 SUV models by 4%-7% in China to cope with the additional cost of tariffs on American car imports into the world's biggest auto market.

"BMW stands for free (trade) but can't stand still without taking actions to respond to the market changes," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Amid escalating trade tensions, Beijing slapped an additional 25% levy on U.S.-made cars as of July 6, resulting in a 40% import duty on all cars imported from the U.S.