Wildfire rages on in California

The death toll from a Northern California wildfire has risen to five as more than 38,000 people remain under evacuation orders in and around the city of Redding, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.

Since erupting last Monday, the Carr Fire has already charred almost 84,000 acres of drought-parched vegetation.

The weather today is expected to offer no relief for firefighters as it will hit more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit with low humidity and gusty winds.

