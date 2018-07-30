Perry: 'Energy independence within our grasp'

"True energy independence is finally within our grasp... with America becoming a net natural gas exporter," according to U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

"For too long, Russia has enjoyed near-monopoly status as the main supplier of natural gas to our European allies... Simply stated, the U.S. wants to help our partners increase their energy security by increasing the diversity, not only of their supply, but of their suppliers as well."

