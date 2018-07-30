China floats free trade with U.K.

China has offered Britain talks on a post-Brexit free trade deal as it remains mired in an increasingly bitter trade war with Washington.

The overture came as British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt met China's State Councillor Wang Yi in Beijing, marking his first major overseas trip since he replaced Boris Johnson earlier this month.

The two sides already signed £9bn worth of trade deals earlier this year aimed at opening up China to U.K. goods and services.

