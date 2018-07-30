SRAX agrees to sell SRAXmd for up to $52.5M

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) has signed an asset purchase agreement on July 29 to sell a controlling interest in its healthcare and pharmaceutical digital advertising product line, SRAXmd, for total consideration of up to $52.5M.

The transaction is expected to close on or about August 7.

SRAX's CEO and Chairman Christopher Miglino, stated, "SRAX's long standing goal has been to leverage our proprietary technology to build and monetize distinct verticals in digital advertising. SRAXmd has consistently demonstrated great opportunity in healthcare and its abilities to operate in a stringent regulatory environment. This transaction gives us the benefit of the long-term growth we have been experiencing in MD, which we believe will be worth significantly more in the future while providing us the capital we need to grow our other verticals and to bring Big Token to market."