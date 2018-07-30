Dana to purchase Drive Systems segment of Oerlikon Group

Dana (NYSE:DAN) to purchase the Drive Systems segment of the Oerlikon Group (OTCPK:OERLY) for CHF600M.

The acquisition is expected to close in late 2018 or 1Q19 and will be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing.

"Oerlikon Drive Systems is a well-respected technology company that has provided exceptional product innovation and customer satisfaction for nearly a century," said Jim Kamsickas, president and chief executive officer of Dana. "A great fit culturally, this investment will deliver significant long-term value by accelerating our commitment to vehicle electrification and strengthening the technology portfolio for each of our end markets while further expanding and balancing the manufacturing presence of our off-highway business in key geographical markets."