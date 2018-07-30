Chembio Diagnostics collaborates with FIND to develop HCV point-of-care diagnostic test

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) collaborates with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) to expedite the feasibility testing of a rapid diagnostic test for hepatitis C virus (HCV).

Chembio is one of three companies selected by FIND for HCV feasibility studies, and it will use its patented DPP technology platform for the testing of a rapid HCV core antigen assay.

FIND plans to assess the outcomes of the feasibility studies in December and award one company with further funding for the development and validation of the HCV core antigen assay, including the design and conduct of clinical trials to comply with WHO Pre-Qualification and CE mark requirements.