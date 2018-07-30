MIC enters into agreement to sell Bayonne energy center

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Bayonne Energy Center power generation facility in Bayonne, New Jersey for ~$900M in cash and assumed debt.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

The transaction values of BEC, 644 MW facility at approximately $1,400 per kilowatt of generating capacity.

Net proceeds of ~$650M will be used to reduce debt including $150M outstanding on the revolving credit facility at the company’s IMTT business and the balance to fund a portion of planned growth capital deployments and to return any excess capital to shareholders.

The company expects its ratio of net debt to EBITDA to be less than 4.5 times at year end 2018.

The company expects taxable gain from the sale of BEC to utilize the majority of its federal prior year Net Operating Loss carry-forward although the Company expects to be able to offset future federal taxable income with the tax benefits associated with planned growth capital deployments.

Press Release