KBR raised EPS guidance, shares up 2% premarket

KBR (NYSE:KBR) reports revenue growth of 16% in Q2, driven by strong organic growth of 11% in GS business segment, the consolidation of acquired entities in the Aspire Defence program and acquisition of SGT.

Revenue break -up: Government Services: $868M (+59.9%); Technology: $72M (2.9%); Hydrocarbons Services: $327M (-31%).

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 10.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate squeezed 310 bps to 7.8%.

The company's backlog increased to $13.5B as of June 30 from $13.16B as of March 31, 2018.

FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted EPS: $1.40 to $1.50 (from $1.35 to $1.45); Tax rate: 22% to 24%; Operating cash flow: $125M to $175M.

KBR +2.08% premarket.

