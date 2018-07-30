US Foods to acquire SGA’s Food Group for $1.8B

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) will acquire five operating companies collectively known as SGA’s Food Group of Companies, for $1.8B in cash.

“This acquisition will significantly increase US Foods’ reach across key markets in the attractive and growing Northwest region of the U.S. and adds one of the most well-regarded regional distributors to our company,” commented US Foods Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano.

The company will finance the acquisition primarily with $1.5B in fully committed term loan financing from J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch and will fund the balance of the purchase price through its existing liquidity resources.

The transaction is expected to become accretive to company’s Adjusted EPS in the second full year following closing.