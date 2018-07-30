MGM Resorts and Boyd Gaming ink online gaming partnership

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) announce a new partnership to significantly increase each company's market access and customer base throughout the U.S.

MGM Resorts and Boyd Gaming will both have the opportunity to offer online and mobile gaming platforms – including sports betting, casino gaming and poker – in jurisdictions where either Boyd Gaming or MGM Resorts operate physical casino resorts and online licenses are available.

The agreement gives each company a path to expand their online and mobile gaming presence across 15 states.

MGM intends to provide the acquired market access to its newly formed joint venture with GVC Holdings.

