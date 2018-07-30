CytoDyn announces improved response rate at higher dose of PRO 140 in HIV phase 3 monotherapy trial

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces clearance from the independent Institutional Review Board overseeing its CD03 Phase 3 investigative monotherapy trial to increase the weekly PRO 140 dose from 525 mg to 700 mg for newly enrolled patients.

The objective of this trial is to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of PRO 140 as a long-acting, single-agent maintenance therapy for the chronic suppression of HIV. The response rate increased from 40% at 350 mg dose to approx. 70% at 525 mg.

CytoDyn believes that dosing PRO 140 at the 700 mg dose has the potential to achieve an even higher response rate than the one observed at the 525 mg.

PRO 140, a viral entry inhibitor, is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody directed against CCR5, a molecular portal that HIV uses to enter T cells.