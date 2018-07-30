Harley-Davidson to introduce electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announces a new growth plan called "More Roads to Harley-Davidson."

The actions on tap for the company include targeting growth through new products, broader customer access and a stronger dealer network.

"We expect this plan will result in an engaged, expanded Harley-Davidson community with a more diverse rider base, along with industry-leading margins and cash flow," says CEO Matt Levatich.

New products on the way from Harley include a new modular 500cc to 1250cc middleweight platform of motorcycles, small-displacement (250cc to 500cc) motorcycle for Asia emerging markets through a planned strategic alliance with a manufacturer in Asia and the company's first electric motorcycle. Harley says the LiveWire electric motorcycle will be followed by additional models through 2022 to broaden its portfolio with "lighter, smaller and even more accessible product options" to inspire new riders with new ways to ride.

Source: Press Release