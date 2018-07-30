Japan picks Lockheed radar for Aegis batteries

Japan has picked Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to build a new powerful radar for two multi-billion dollar ground-based Aegis ballistic missile defense stations meant to guard against North Korean missile strikes.

While Japanese defense officials initially estimated the cost of the two Aegis Ashore batteries, slated for deployment from 2023, at around $2B, the final outlay will be at least double that, sources told Reuters.

Japanese media reports have even put the cost of the two sites, which will include the Aegis air defense system, missile launchers and interceptors at around $6B.