More on Bloomin' Brands' Q2 results

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reports combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth of 2.4% in Q2.

Comp for Outback Steakhouse U.S. grew 4%and Brazil fell 6.1%.

Segment revenue: U.S.: $922.36M (+0.2%); International: $109.46M (-5.4%).

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin rate +10 bps to 14.9%.

U.S. adjusted restaurant-level operating margin rate up 60 bps to 14.4%.

International adjusted restaurant-level operating margin rate squeezed 400 bps to 17.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 4.1%, primarily due to impairment expenses associated with international restructuring as well as labor inflation, commodity inflation and lower sales in Brazil.

FY2018 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $1.24 to $1.31; Adjusted EPS: $1.38 to $1.45; Tax rate: 2.5% to 3.5%; Adjusted Tax rate: 4.5% to 5.5%; Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales: 1.5% to 2.5%

Previously: Bloomin' Brands beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (July 30)