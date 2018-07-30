Sohu.com -8.5% on Q2 mobile game and brand ad declines

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) slides 8.5% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Brand ad revenue accounted for $62M (-29%), search and search related ad revenue was up 45% to $270M, and online game revenue fell 23% Y/Y to $94M due to the decline in revenue from Changyou’s older games.

Downside Q3 guidance has revenue from $445M to $470M (consensus: $556.70M) with brand revenue of $60M to $65M, Sogou revenue of $275M to $285M, and online game revenue of $80M to $90M.

Changyou’s (NASDAQ:CYOU) Q2 report included $113M (-25% Y/Y) in revenue with online game revenue dropped 23% on the year to $94M. Online ad revenue was $6M (-22%), cinema ad revenue was $12M (-33%), and internet value-added services revenue was $1M (-60%).

Average monthly active accounts of PC games were down 4% Y/Y to 2.3M. Average monthly active accounts of mobile games plunged 57% Y/Y to 3.2M due to the declining life cycles of older games like Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts of PC games were 0.7M (-22%). Mobile games were also 0.7M, down 72%.

