RedHill's RHB-104 successful in late-stage Crohn's study; shares up 40% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces positive results from the first Phase 3 clinical trial assessing RHB-104 in Crohn's disease patients. The study met the primary endpoint of remission at week 26 compared to placebo. Specifically, 37% of the patients in the treatment group achieved remission at week 26 versus 23% for placebo (p=0.013).

All key secondary endpoints were also met.

RHB-104 demonstrated its superiority over placebo as measured by maintenance of remission at week 52 in patients who achieved remission at week (16 25% vs. 12%; p=0.007).

RHB-104's safety profile was favorable.

An open-label extension study is ongoing.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.