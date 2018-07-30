Centene and Ascension enters into a non-binding letter of intent for Medicare Advantage joint venture

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and Ascension to explore a joint venture to establish a leading Medicare Advantage plan in multiple geographic markets beginning in 2020.

Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and CEO of Centene said, "This joint venture will bring together two leaders with decades of experience across markets and creates an opportunity for scaled payer-provider collaboration. We share a commitment of serving the underserved and intend to leverage the best capabilities of both organizations to provide high quality, affordable healthcare to support the needs of low-income seniors."