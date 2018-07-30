BioLineRx expands immuno-oncology collaboration in pancreatic cancer

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) expands its immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., to support Phase 2a program investigating BioLineRx's BL-8040 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy marketed by Merck & Co., in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Under the expansion, a triple combination arm investigating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy will be added to the ongoing COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study. The triple combination arm will focus on second-line pancreatic cancer patients. Regulatory submissions required to conduct the additional arm of the study have been made and the trial is planned to be initiated in Q4.

