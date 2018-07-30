Williams, KKR form JV to enter DJ Basin in $1.2B deal for Discovery Midstream

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) and KKR agree to form a joint venture to acquire DJ Basin oil and gas services provider Discovery Midstream from privately-held TPG Growth for ~$1.17B.

Discovery assets include 60M cf/day of gas processing capacity with an additional 200M cf/day plant that is fully permitted and under construction, 130 miles of natural gas pipeline and 260K acres dedicated for gas gathering and processing plus an additional 60K acres for oil gathering.

Also, WPZ agrees to sell its Four Corners Area business in New Mexico and Colorado to Harvest Midstream privately-held for $1.125B.

The Four Corners assets include 3,700 miles of pipeline, two gas processing plants, and a carbon dioxide treating facility.

The two deals will result in WMB's entry into Colorado’s DJ Basin and WPZ's exit from the Four Corners Area in New Mexico and Colorado.