Loews Q2 net income essentially unchanged from a year ago

Loews (NYSE:L) reports Q2 net income of $230M, or 72 cents a share, essentially unchanged from $231M, or 69 cents, a year ago. Q2 EPS is a penny shy of consensus.

Per-share amounts reflect stock repurchases in 2017 and 2018.

Loews fell 0.96% in premarket trading.

Lower earnings at Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) were offset by improved results from the parent company investment portfolio and higher earnings at Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) and Loews Hotels & Co.

Book value per share increased to $59.72 at June 20, 2018 from $57.83 at Dec. 31, 2017. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income increased to $61.69 at June 30, 2018 from $57.91 at Dec. 31, 2017. The increase in book value per share is primarily attributable to the commitment to purchase Boardwalk Pipeline common units not already owned by the company.

At June 30, 2018, there were 316.7M shares of Loews common stock outstanding. During Q2, Loews repurchased 5.8M of common shares. On July 18, 2018, it completed the purchase of all common units of Boardwalk Pipeline that it didn't already own for $1.5B.

