Caterpillar +3% on big beat, outlook boost

Q2 adjusted profit nearly doubled: Earnings per share of $2.97, compared with $1.49 a year earlier.

Sales by segment: Construction Industries +24%; Resource Industries +38%; Energy & Transportation +20%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation +25%.

Repurchased $750M of shares; increased quarterly dividend 10%.

The board also authorized the repurchase of up to $10B of Caterpillar common stock effective January 1, 2019, with no expiration date.

Excluding restructuring costs of about $400M, the company raised adjusted profit per share for 2018 to a range of $11.00-$12.00 (from $10.25 to $11.25).

