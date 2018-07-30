Tyson Foods -6% after cutting profit guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says it expects full-years EPS of $5.70 to $6.00 vs. a prior guidance range of $6.55 to $6.70 and a consensus mark of $6.56.

The company cites uncertainty in trade policies and increased tariffs negatively impacting domestic and export prices as a factor.

Other factors include Increased volatility in the commodity markets resulting in a greater than expected increase in the domestic supply of proteins and lower sales prices, as well as sluggish domestic chicken demand due to such pricing of competing proteins.

"The fundamentals of our business are solid, and global demand for protein in all forms remains strong," says Tyson CEO Tom Hayes.

Source: Press Release