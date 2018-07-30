Sogou down 4.5% on soaring Q2 traffic acquisition costs

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) falls 4.5% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 43% Y/Y revenue growth weighed down by traffic acquisition costs. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue from $275M to $285M (consensus: $352.35M).

Total revenue was $301.4M with search and search-related revenue accounting for $270.6M (+45% Y/Y) with the increase coming from growth in auction-based pay-for-click services, which accounted for 85% of search revenue. Other revenue was $30.8M, up 27% on the year on smart hardware and internet value-added services growths.

Traffic acquisition costs grew 91% Y/Y to $135.7M or about 45% of total revenue due to price inflation from increased competition.

Operating expenses were $96.8M (+21%) with a 48% increase in R&D spend and 27% increase in G&A expenses.

