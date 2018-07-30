European Court makes restrictive ruling on genome editing

The European Union's Court of Justice has ruled that genetically edited organisms (via a process called mutagenesis) will now be subject to EU GMO law, previously restricted to organisms derived through transgenesis (insertion of DNA from one species into another).

The ruling, following a petition from France's Council of State citing the need to assess the risks to human health and the environment, exempts organisms obtained via mutagenesis if they have an extensive safety record.

The European Association for Bioindustries says the ruling contradicts a previous document that states precise gene editing technology (e.g., CRISPR/Cas9) may not need to be strictly regulated as GMOs, adding that the ruling could "lock out the benefits of genome editing from Europe."

