AMC Ntworks to acquire RLJ Entertainment, Inc. for $274M

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to acquire the balance stock of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE), in a going-private merger for $274M, ~$65M to be paid in cash to holders of RLJ Entertainment’s outstanding common stock, preferred stock, and warrants.

RLJ Entertainment’s outstanding common stock will be converted into the right to receive $6.25/share in cash, without interest; Preferred stockholder will be offered the right to receive $7.8125 in cash for each underlying “as converted” share of common stock or a new preferred stock after the merger ; Warrants holders will be paid the excess of the $6.25/share merger consideration over the per share exercise price of their warrants.

RLJ Entertainment will become an indirect subsidiary of AMC Networks, with Mr. Johnson and his affiliates owning a stake of 17%.

Josh Sapan, President and CEO of AMC Networks said, “This acquisition furthers AMC Networks’ digital strategy by meaningfully accelerating our interests in direct-to-consumer ad-free subscription services that we own and control, in addition to providing us with access to strong IP as we continue to diversify our revenue opportunities, placing AMC Networks in a stronger position over the long term.”

The deal price represents an ~61% premium to the closing price of RLJ Entertainment’s common stock on Friday, February 23, the Nasdaq trading day immediately prior to AMC Networks’ February 26 proposal.

Previously: AMC Networks buying rest of RLJ Entertainment (Feb. 26)