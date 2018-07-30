First Data gains after Q2 beats, 2018 revenue growth guidance raised

First Data (NYSE:FDC) gains 1.2% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted EPS beats consensus by 2 cents and the company boosted its outlook for revenue growth this year.

Q2 adjusted EPS 39, down from 40 cents a year ago.

Consolidated revenue of $2.45B reflects the adoption of ASC 606. Total segment revenue of $2.23B increased 9% Y/Y on a comparable accounting basis.

Total segment EBITDA of $864M rose 10% on a comparable accounting basis Y/Y; total segment EBITDA margin was 38.7%, up 18 basis points on a comparable basis.

Q2 global business solutions revenue of $1.45B rose 14% on a comparable basis; segment EBITDA was $544M, up 13%.

Q2 global financial solutions revenue of $414M, rose 2% on a comparable basis; segment EBITDA was $176M, up 5%.

Q2 network & security solutions revenue of $371M increased 1% on a comparable basis, with segment EBITDA of $193M rose 7%.

Updated 2018 guidance: Now sees total segment revenue growth of 7%-8%, compared with prior guidance of 6%-7%. Both ranges include a net benefit attributable to full-year impact of closed major acquisitions and dispositions fo about 2 percentage points.

Year segment EBITDA growth, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow guidance remains unchanged.

Source: Press Release

Previously: First Data beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 30)