Union carries out 12-hour strike of Total's North Sea operations

The Unite labor union employed by Total (NYSE:TOT) working on North Sea oil and gas platforms says it is undertaking a 12-hour strike today as planned, part of a dispute over pay and working hours.

The union said earlier this month that it planned a series of 24-hour and 12-hour stoppages on the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin platforms; three more work stoppages are planned for next month.

BMI Research says the increasing scale and repetition of labor strikes in the North Sea raises operational risks to both the timelines of new project developments and the region's longer-term investment attractiveness.