Futures mixed ahead of earnings deluge

U.S. stock futures are mixed to start the heaviest week of earnings season, when more than 140 S&P 500 companies, including Apple, will report results. Dow +0.2% ; S&P 500 flat; Nasdaq -0.1% .

In the coming days, monetary policy meetings will also take place across the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Brazil and India.

While the BOJ will be eyed for tweaks to its massive asset-buying program and the BOE is expected to raise rates for the first time since November, the U.S. Fed is unlikely to deliver any surprises.

Oil is up 2.1% to over $70/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1231/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.98%.

