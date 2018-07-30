LaSalle Hotel rebuffs Pebblebrook, saying proposal isn't `superior' to Blackstone's

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) board of trustees determines that the unsolicited proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) doesn't constitute a "superior proposal" to LaSalle's merger agreement with Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

The board says it remains committed to completing the Blackstone deal, which will pay $33.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.8B.

LaSalle filed its definitive proxy with the Securities and Exchange Commission today; it will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Sept. 6, 2018 in Washington, DC, to vote on the Blackstone merger agreement.

