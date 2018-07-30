Immunomedics announces multiple collaborations with cancer research institutions

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) announces a clinical collaboration with the Yale Cancer Center at the Yale University School of Medicine to evaluate its lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, sacituzumab govitecan, as a single agent in two Phase 2 studies in patients with persistent or recurrent endometrial and cervical cancers.

The Company has also entered into a research collaborations with Yale University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to further investigate sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan (IMMU-130) in preclinical cancer models.