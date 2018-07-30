Seagate Tech +1.5% after Q4 beats, declared dividend, CFO search

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) gains 1.5% premarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 18% Y/Y revenue growth.

Exabyte shipments were up 29% Y/Y.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 32.4%; cash flow from operations, $468M; FCF, $372M; cash and equivalents, $1.85B; total operating expenses, $2.33B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 9 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

