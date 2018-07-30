Omni-Lite Industries Canada receives new follow-on order in support of major US defense program

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCQX:OLNCF) has received a new follow-on order valued in excess of $850K from one of its long-standing US defense customers in support of a multi-year, strategic US military program.

“Equally important, the Company’s year-to-date book-to-bill ratio equated to excess of 1.3, and our aggregated bookings over this time period represented a 19% increase over our bookings from the comparable year ago period,” stated Joe Hachadoorian, V.P. Business Development and Sales. “Additionally, we are also expecting to submit a new hot forged titanium component for first article review for a new Aerospace customer this week, which is a critical step toward securing a high-volume production order for this product.”