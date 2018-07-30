Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q2 revenues up 14%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q2 results: Revenues: $13.8M (+14.0%); Net product revenue: $7.3M (+87.2%); Collaborative agreements: $6.4M (-21.0%); Royalties and other revenue: $0.08M (+33.3%).

Net Loss: ($34.7M) (+1.1%); Loss Per Share: ($0.33) (unch).

XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) quarterly U.S. sales of $6M, up 65% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q.

Filings for regulatory approval of Sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes accepted.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones in 2H: Sotagliflozin data presentations at EASD from October 1-5 in Berlin, Germany.

Phase 1b data for LX2761 in type 2 diabetes.

Initiation of clinical development of telotristat ethyl in oncology.

Phase 1a data for LX9211 in healthy volunteers.

Manuscript publications for XERMELO and sotagliflozin.