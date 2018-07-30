Simon Property Q2 beats; boosts forecast and dividend

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) reports Q2 FFO per share of $2.98, beating consensus by 8 cents, raises its quarterly dividend by 11% to $2.00 per share, and boosts its 2018 guidance.

SPG +0.55% in premarket trading.

Q2 total revenue increased to $1.39B from $1.36B a year ago.

Operating income rose to $737.7M from $686.1M.

H1 total portfolio net operating income growth was 4.5%; comparable property NOI growth was 2.3%.

Now sees 2018 FFO $12.05-$12.13 per share; had seen $11.95-$12.05 in April 27, 2018 first-quarter earnings press release.

Source: Press Release

