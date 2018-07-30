Apricus Bio up 29% premarket on merger with Seelos Therapeutics

Nano cap Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) is up 29% premarket on increased volume in response to its planned merger with privately held Seelos Therapeutics in an all-stock deal. Seelos shareholders will own ~86% of the new company while Apricus shareholders will own ~14%.
Apricus shareholders will receive one Contingent Value Right (CVR) per share owned that will pay out 90% of the cash above $500K for the out-licensing of Vitaros or 90% of the consideration if non-cash.
The combined company, focused on developing therapies for CNS disorders, will do business as Seelos Therapeutics and will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "SEEL."
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox