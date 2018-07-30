Apricus Bio up 29% premarket on merger with Seelos Therapeutics

Nano cap Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) is up 29% premarket on increased volume in response to its planned merger with privately held Seelos Therapeutics in an all-stock deal. Seelos shareholders will own ~86% of the new company while Apricus shareholders will own ~14%.

Apricus shareholders will receive one Contingent Value Right (CVR) per share owned that will pay out 90% of the cash above $500K for the out-licensing of Vitaros or 90% of the consideration if non-cash.

The combined company, focused on developing therapies for CNS disorders, will do business as Seelos Therapeutics and will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "SEEL."