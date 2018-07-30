Amalgamated Bank launches IPO of up to $114M

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) launches initial public offering of 6.7M shares of Class A common stock with an expected price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The shares will be offered by certain selling stockholders; Amalgamated Bank won't receive any proceeds.

Greenshoe option for an additional 1.0M shares of Class A common stock.

Barclays, JPMorgan, and Stifel's Keefe, Bruyette & Woods will act as joint book-running managers.

Stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "AMAL."

Source: Press Release