Amalgamated Bank launches IPO of up to $114M

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) launches initial public offering of 6.7M shares of Class A common stock with an expected price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.
The shares will be offered by certain selling stockholders; Amalgamated Bank won't receive any proceeds.
Greenshoe option for an additional 1.0M shares of Class A common stock.
Barclays, JPMorgan, and Stifel's Keefe, Bruyette & Woods will act as joint book-running managers.
Stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "AMAL."
Source: Press Release
