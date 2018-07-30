FDA on board with clinical development of Advaxis' NSCLC candidate; shares ahead 9% premarket

Nano cap Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is up 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its ADXS-HOT drug candidate, ADXS-503, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The 50-subject study will assess the combination of ADXS-503 and a checkpoint inhibitor in up to 20 U.S. centers. Dosing should commence by year-end.

ADXS-HOT is a cancer-type-specific immunotherapy that leverages the company's Lm technology platform to target hotspot mutations in specific cancer types and in other proprietary tumor-associated antigens. The company says it has developed more than 10 such candidates to date.