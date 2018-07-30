Pebble mine environmental review to proceed, Army Corps says

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a draft environmental impact statement for Northern Dynasty Minerals' (NYSEMKT:NAK) Pebble mine will be completed in January, despite the objections of Alaska's Gov. Walker.

Walker says NAK has not shown that the project is feasible or realistic and argues that, at a minimum, a preliminary economic assessment should be conducted, but the Army Corps program manager for the Pebble review says an economic analysis is not necessary.

The manager says once an environmental impact statement process is launched, it cannot be suspended unless requested by the proponent or if the company is unable to supply additional information.

The controversial Pebble project is the world’s biggest undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit, and is located in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region, which also hosts the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.