Caesars Entertainment pushes ahead on sports betting

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announces that it will introduce sports betting into its Atlantic City, Gulf Coast and Tunica properties in July and August.

The introduction of sports betting in the jurisdictions follows the legalization of sports betting in New Jersey and Mississippi.

The company says it's moving quickly to introduce initial facilities at its properties in New Jersey and Mississippi in July and August that enable customers to place bets. In addition, Caesars plans to quickly introduce mobile sports betting throughout New Jersey and on property in Mississippi on the Caesars Casino & Sports mobile app.

Caesars plans to introduce the mobile application in additional states when and if it becomes legal and economically attractive for Caesars to do so.

Source: Press Release