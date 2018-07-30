FDA accepts file for cladribine tablets as potential treatment for relapsing forms of MS

The FDA accepts Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKKGY) resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for cladribine tablets as a potential treatment for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The acceptance indicates that the FDA has found the Company's resubmission sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review.

The NDA acceptance follows global approvals of cladribine tablets under the trade name MAVENCLAD in 38 countries.

Cladribine tablets is an investigational agent that has been studied as a short-course (a maximum of 20 days of treatment over two years) oral therapy that is thought to selectively target lymphocytes, which may be integral to the pathological process of relapsing MS.