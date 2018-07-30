Argus updates on Home Depot

Argus issues an update on Home Depot (NYSE:HD) aimed at technical traders.

Technical take on Home Depot: "The HD shares have been in an uptrend, trading above their Bullish Support line since March of 2009. On July 24, the shares reaffirmed their technical strength when they broke a double top at $204. We look for support at $194. Risk-averse traders could put a stoploss at $192, which would be a double-bottom sell signal. Traders with a longer horizon or investors who already have a profitable position could look for support at $172 and close their position on a quadruple-bottom sell signal at $170. We would take profits approaching our fundamental price target of $215."