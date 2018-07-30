T-Mobile, Nokia seal $3.5B deal for 5G network

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) have come to a $3.5B multi-year deal for deployment of a nationwide 5G network.

The two will build out T-Mobile's network with 600 MHz and 28 GHz millimeter wave capabilities, compliant with 3GPP New Radio standards.

“We are all in on 5G,” says T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray. “Every dollar we spend is a 5G dollar, and our agreement with Nokia underscores the kind of investment we’re making to bring customers a mobile, nationwide 5G network."